First of 3 transgender bills fails to advance out of House committee

SALT LAKE CITY — After sailing through the Senate, the first of three bills aimed at transgender youth in Utah surprisingly failed to advance out of a House committee on Tuesday.

The House Health and Human Services Committee is meeting to debate the three controversial bills before deciding whether they should advance for consideration before the full House.

Following the first debate, the committee voted 9-5 against House Bill 132, which would prohibit sex transitioning medical procedures on minors.

The committee is still in session debating bills that will not allow school districts to block information about a child from their parents, and another that will restrict transgender medical treatments.

Last week, the full Utah State Senate approved all three bills.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

