Early results show Edwards leading primary for Utah 2nd District

SALT LAKE CITY — The race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart in the U.S. Congress becomes slightly clearer Tuesday night as three candidates look to earn the GOP nomination in Utah's Congressional District 2 and advance to the General Election in November.

The winner of Tuesday's primary election between former state lawmaker Becky Edwards, Utah GOP National Committeeman Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy, who had Stewart's endorsement, will fill the seat in Congress until the 2024 election.

CURRENT ELECTION RESULTS (not final)

Becky Edwards - 17,968 (51%)

Bruce Hough - 7,817 (22%)

Celeste Maloy - 9,408 (27%)

Note: These numbers are from the first batch of vote counts released shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. So far, it includes only Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties. This article will be updated as more results come in.

As of 4 p.m., Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said turnout for this race was at just over 33 percent.

Stewart announced his resignation in May during his sixth term and plans to be with his wife recover from medical issues.

The General Election is scheduled to be held Nov. 21.