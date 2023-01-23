Gov. Cox announces steps to deal with social media and youth

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has been outspoken on the negative impact social media can have on youth around the state and now he's taking action to address what he says is a pressing issue.



At a symposium nearly two weeks ago, Cox hosted a panel of discussions that talked about the impacts of social media.

Teenagers, politicians, school district personnel and professors participated in the event.

Cox said social media is a topic he's deeply concerned about and said the wants to hold companies accountable for the damage done to Utah's youth.

"The biggest takeaway, I hope, is that they will support legislation to help us again hold social media companies more accountable for the damages that are happening to our young people," Cox said at the symposium. "That will be able to make those changes in the classroom."

In addition, an order from Cox was put in place in December that banned the popular social media app TikTok from state-owned devices.

At the time, Cox cited security concerns as the motivation behind the order, calling the app a "threat to [Utah's] cybersecurity."