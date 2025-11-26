Gov. Cox gets why you don't like the new Olympics logo

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox said the new "Utah 2034" Olympic logo is bringing people together.

"I’m really grateful that the logo has united Utah. It’s really brought people together because everyone seems to not like it," he joked at his monthly news conference on PBS. "It’s great to see the way it really brought us together. Sometimes that’s what it takes."

The logo, which has earned heaps of questions and criticism on social media, is what the governor termed "bold." But he was quick to note he appreciated the symbolism in the design.

Utah 2034 name, logo unveiled on 3,000 day mark of Olympics return:

Utah 2034 name, logo unveiled on 3,000 day mark of Olympics return

Still, he told Utahns it was temporary.

"It is a transition logo. The final logo won’t come out until 2029," he said.