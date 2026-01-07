Utah leaders announce proposed ‘bell to bell’ ban on cell phones in schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox and other state leaders are proposing an update to a bill that was passed last year that limits cell phone use in schools.

Senate Bill 178, which was passed during the 2025 legislative session, restricted cell phone use so students would only be able to use them during passing periods and lunch. Now, they are proposing a bell-to-bell ban on cell phones, so students wouldn’t be able to use their phones at all during the school day.

At the Granite School District, there’s a cell phone policy in place. Luke Allen, the associate director of communications for the Granite School District, said Granger High School has a bell-to-bell ban already.

“They require their students to put their cell phones inside of a locking pouch at the start of every day,” he said. “And then at the end of the day as they exit, they can use a magnetic device to unlock those pouches.”

He said it’s been very successful in keeping the students focused on their learning, even decreasing fights between students on campus by 50%. “The first year of that policy at Granger High School, if you compare the student failure rate to the 4 years leading up to that, they had their lowest rates of those 5 years,” he said. “So they had their lowest failure rates in 5 years, the first year they had that policy.”

In the case of an emergency, he said students would be able to get their phones from the teachers. And each district is able to implement this policy in the way that works for their needs.

He said the Granite School District would be in support of this proposed legislation.

“Granite school district would be in support of any policy or legislation that helps students spend less time on their cell phones and more time engaged in their academics during the school day,” Allen said. “So any minute that a student has spent engaging with social media or distracted by their cell phone during the school day, that's a minute that they're not spending engaging with their learning or their academics.”

The governor, Senator Lincoln Fillmore, and Policy Project President Emily Bell McCormick will announce this update on Wednesday, January 7th, at 11 am.