Group behind McMullin attack ad pushes back against candidate's claims

SALT LAKE CITY — The conservative political action committee behind an attack ad against U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin is pushing back after a lawsuit was filed against the group.

McMullin sued the Club for Growth and local television stations, including FOX 13, over the ad he says completely mischaracterizes statements he’s made about the Republican party. McMullin has demanded the ad be pulled.

In a formal response to the lawsuit filed in court, the Club for Growth asks a judge to reject McMullin’s complaint. They claim their statements are true and the lawsuit is an effort to censor them and local stations that aired the ad.

The PAC also claims McMullin is trying to water down his own past criticism of the GOP.

The Club for Growth’s lawyers plan to take a deposition of McMullin later this month.