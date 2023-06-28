Maloy to remain GOP nominee to replace Rep. Stewart

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party will submit Celeste Maloy’s name as their nominee for the 2nd Congressional District, ending some delegate questions and complaints about her candidacy.

Questions have been raised about Maloy’s residency and voter eligibility, with the Salt Lake Tribune reporting she lived in Virginia until recently where she worked for Congressman Chris Stewart.

Maloy didn’t vote in the last two federal elections, putting her on inactive status. But Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, who is the state’s chief elections officer, says Maloy meets the qualifications under the law.

"From a state perspective, she’s qualified," said Henderson. :She answered the information she needed to on the candidate filing form, and there was a little technical error there with registration she was unaware of. Once that was caught, she corrected that; but even that was not a prerequisite for candidacy."

Maloy pulled off what many thought was an upset win at last weekend’s Republican convention. She is in the race to replace Stewart, who is leaving in September to help his wife as she battles a health issue.