Nadolski with early lead as Ogden mayoral race remains undecided

OGDEN, Utah — The next Ogden mayor is still unknown as officials stopped counting ballots late Tuesday, leaving voters in the dark as to who their next city leader will be.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Ben Nadolski had a nearly 1,000 vote lead over Taylor Knuth.

The Weber County Elections Office still has to process all the nearly 6,000 ballots dropped off Tuesday, as well as the remaining in-person votes.

In all, voter turnout for the race was about 31 percent of voters.

"Feels fantastic. Feels even better than I expected," said Nadolski on Tuesday evening. "Feels good to have all that work behind us, but the thing that feels best is to have all of these people around me and to do it in the right way. To do it clean, to make sure that people are at the center of everything we do.

"We’re talking about serving others, that’s what we ought to be.”

With thousands more votes left to be counted, Knuth said he's ready to wait out the official results.

"No matter the outcome, it is an honor to be a part of the democratic process," he said. "We’re in touch with the county clerk and will have more to say when all of the votes are processed.”

The elections office said it will release another batch of results Wednesday.