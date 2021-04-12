Watch
Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

Michelle Rindels/AP
File - In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo in her office in Carson City, Nev. Final election results Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, confirmed a Democratic sweep of almost all statewide offices, taking control of the governor's office for the first time in two decades and flipping seats for Democrats in the offices of lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer and controller. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who presented the final results to the Nevada Supreme Court for a canvass of the votes Tuesday, was the only Republican to win statewide in the Nov. 6 election. (AP Photo/Michelle Rindels, File)
Barbara Cegavske
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 00:51:52-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure its secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to put her "thumb on the scale of democracy.”

Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”

Cegavske has repeatedly defended the results that show now-President Joe Biden won the state as reliable and accurate despite attacks from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

