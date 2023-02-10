New Utah senator excited to dive into the job

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been more than four weeks since the beginning of the 2023 Utah Legislative Session, and for one new lawmaker it's been a life-changing experience.

Thirty-three-year-old Nate Blouin won election to the Utah Senate seat held by Gene Davis, who retired. A graduate of Brown University with a Master of Public Administration degree, Sen. Blouin, a Democrat, is a renewable energy advocate and lives with his wife in Salt Lake City.

Since the first day of the legislative session back on Jan. 17, Sen. Blouin says he feels completely confident in his new role, adding that it has been an incredible experience. He says his constituents have been reaching out a lot, talking about things that are important to them.

While Blouin says his time on Capitol Hill has been fun, there have been plenty of disappointments as a member of the minority party. But Blouin remains excited to dive in with the various state agencies and move forward with policy formation.

And perhaps best of all, he still has his beautiful corner office in the Senate Building.