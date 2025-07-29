Nonprofit CEO paid for vacations, gave political donations with state grant money, Utah auditor says

The now-former head of a taxpayer-funded nonprofit spent public money on vacations to Hawaii, Florida and Las Vegas for him and his wife, paid for massages and exercise equipment, made prohibited political contributions and channeled nearly $2 million to a for-profit company where he is listed as the president and majority shareholder, the Utah state auditor alleges in a new report.

Auditor Tina Cannon recommended that the matter be referred to the Utah attorney general to potentially recoup the funds and possible legal action against the executive, who resigned from the nonprofit — iMpact Utah — in March, as the audit was beginning.

The alleged misappropriation, which occurred over the course of two years, went undetected because the of’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Utah State University, which administered the taxpayer grants, had no oversight mechanisms in place. An anonymous whistleblower called the auditor’s tipline early this year, alerting them to the problems.

David Adams, a special projects senior auditor in Cannon’s office, said in an interview that, while the program was “well-intentioned … there’s just never been a mechanism there to have any accountability. … Because of that lack of oversight, the president there at iMpact Utah was able to do whatever he wanted with that money, unfortunately, and he chose to do inappropriate things.”

