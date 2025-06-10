Ogden residents demonstrate solidarity with Los Angeles protesters

OGDEN, Utah — About 30-40 people in Ogden protested actions by the Trump administration Monday night. They stood in solidarity with those in Los Angeles and across the country, hoping to get their message out, loud and clear.

"I love our country and I love our constitution and our democracy, and I’m here to protect and defend it,” said Lynnette Wilkins. She stood alongside others on a freeway overpass in Ogden, holding signs and waving flags.

"This is an emergency response to the blatant police violence in Los Angeles,” said another protester who did not want to share his name.

WATCH: Utahns show up to stand in solidarity with Los Angeles protests

People gathered to show their support for those who might feel targeted right now.

"I need my country to be a safe place for immigrants and for peaceful protests,” the anonymous demonstrator said.

This comes as people in Los Angeles are protesting ICE. The Trump administration deployed National Guard members over the weekend and Marines on Monday. Local officials say the protests have been mostly peaceful, so some in Ogden are standing with them.

"It is amazing to see this response after about 24 hours of notice,” the anonymous protester said. “It reflects the growing public unease, and the anger felt toward the current administration."

"I do hope that there is more awareness, that people pay more attention to what's going on, but also I just want to stand on the right side of history,” added Wilkins.