Owens refuses to attend congressional debate, cites 'racist' cartoon

SALT LAKE CITY — Congressman Burgess Owens announced he will not attend Wednesday's scheduled debate due a political cartoon he deemed racist.

In a video posted to his Facebook account, Owens claimed his objection stems from a Salt Lake Tribune cartoon that he claims portrayed him as an actual member of the KKK.

Owens added that his refusal to attend is because the debate moderator, Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus, allegedly supported and defended the cartoon, and his request for her to be removed by the Utah Debate Commission was denied.

"I cannot, in good conscience, have anything to do with the racist Salt Lake Tribune and will therefore not participate in this debate," said Owens.

Here is the “racist” cartoon @BurgessOwens objects to



I make no apologies. Quotation is not defamation. I wasn’t the one here repeating 70-year-old KKK slanders against the weak and powerless 1/ pic.twitter.com/8jvhBDLxnf — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) October 12, 2022

The announcement comes just hours before the debate at the University of Utah campus was scheduled to begin.

Both of Owens' challengers in the 4th Congressional District, Darelene McDonald with the Democratic Party and January Walker with the United Utah Party, previously criticized the incumbent for failing to commit to the debate.

Complete statement below from Rep. Burgess Owens

Owens Debate Statement

Walker tweeted: "real men know how to debate more than they know how to use a gun. Refusing to go before constituents is an absolute manifestation of your corruption & incompetency for the job. You’ll regret not joining us on stage when I’m done."

In a joint statement from Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rep. Chris Stewart (UT-2), and Rep. John Curtis (UT-3), they said they stand by Owens' decision to not participate in the debate.

"Despite our entire delegation’s calls to remove the cartoon, issue an apology, and hold themselves to a higher standard, those at the Tribune did nothing," the statement reads in part. "We do not believe it to be in the spirit of good debate for our friend and colleague to be subjected to questions from the person who approved the image and refused to take it down—even after being advised of its offensive nature."

"Racially charged hate speech should be unequivocally denounced in all its forms, not elevated and encouraged," the joint statement continues. "This decision underscores a profoundly flawed process, and we charge all who were knowingly complicit to do better. This is not the Utah way.”