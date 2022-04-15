‘Please tell me what I should be saying.’ Text messages show Sen. Mike Lee assisting Trump efforts to overturn 2020 election

SALT LAKE CITY — Newly released text messages between Sen. Mike Lee and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows show Lee was advising and assisting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The messages also reveal Lee was aware of a legally dubious strategy to have then-Vice President Mike Pence throw out Electoral College votes much earlier than he had claimed.

CNN published almost 100 text messages from Lee and Texas Rep. Chip Roy to Meadows in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 election loss. The texts trace how Lee went from being a fierce advocate for Trump’s efforts to warning the White House that the scheme could backfire.

Lee’s efforts to assist Trump began Nov. 7, the day Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner. He texted Meadows a statement signed by the leaders of several prominent conservative groups urging Trump to “exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy” in challenging the results.

“Use it however you deem appropriate,” Lee wrote. “And if it’s helpful to you for you to leak it, feel free to do so.”

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.