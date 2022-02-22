Political organization gives Utah lawmakers 'report card' on redistricting, gerrymandering

Utah lawmakers have received a "report card" for how they recently handled redistricting in the state.

Better Boundaries, the political organization that passed Proposition 4 last year, gave state legislators a letter grade on the issue of gerrymandering Tuesday.

This stems from how lawmakers voted during last year's special redistricting session.

The report focuses on lawmakers who serve in districts where voters approved Proposition 4, a citizen ballot initiative to create an independent redistricting commission.

Better Boundaries graded lawmakers on how they voted on redistricting maps — Did they listen to voters or act in their own self-interest?

"We want voters to have a tool so they can understand how their representative acted in this once-in-a-decade process of redistricting," said Katie Wright, the executive director of Better Boundaries. "Did the lawmaker act in their own self-interest, protect their own incumbency? Or did they reflect the interest of their constituents?"

Governor Spencer Cox signed off on the new congressional map of Utah's district boundaries, which will be set for the next 10 years.

Ten lawmakers received an "A" grade, while 20 were given an "F".

