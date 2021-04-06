Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Sonner/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, some of the last voters wait in line to cast their ballots after the line was cut off at 7 p.m., local time, outside the gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev. Everyone in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. was allowed to vote in Washoe County, where registration is split evenly between the two major parties in the northern part of the state. A new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of sweeping legislation in Congress finds solid support from Americans for Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
AP Poll Voting Overhaul
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 08:47:50-04

WASHINGTON — A new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of sweeping legislation in Congress finds solid support from Americans for Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion.

Automatic voter registration was the most popular Democratic proposal in the survey, endorsed by 60% of Americans.

But nearly three-quarters of all Americans — including majorities of both parties — say they support laws requiring voters to present photo identification, even as the Democratic proposal would ease those laws.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere