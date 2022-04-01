Romney implies he'd support cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senator Mitt Romney suggested he would be willing to support cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans to address the national debt.

Business Insider reported, Romney warned the U.S. could be in "a heap of trouble" if the national debt is not taken care of at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday.

"If we're ever going to get a handle on our debt, we're gonna have to find a way to either increase revenue, which I don't favor, or find a way to adjust our long-term benefits not for current retirees," he said. "But for younger people coming along, we got to be able to find a way to balance these programs or we're gonna find ourselves in a heap of trouble," he said.

Romney didn't outright specify which programs he'd want to eliminate, but programs that provide benefits to retirees include Social Security and Medicare.

His office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment from the publication.

Many Republican lawmakers in the past have suggested cutting back on Social Security and Medicare to reduce the national debt.