Salt Lake County Council passes sales tax increase for transportation, public safety

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council approved a 0.5 percent sales tax increase on Tuesday to help fund transportation projects and public safety.

For every 5 dollars of retail sales, one penny goes to address critical issues in the county.

"Honestly, if it helps people be safer, then that’s good,” said Kyle Anderson, who lives in Riverton.

But not everyone is on board.

"Any increase to sales tax is just something I don’t think we can justify, given the state of the economy at this time,” Shannon Woulfe, who lives in Salt Lake City, said during public comment.

Half of the revenue generated goes to transportation projects that the state decides on. A quarter goes to cities for their transit needs.

"As we look at the growth in the county and the Olympics coming in 2034, this will be critical,” said Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton (R).

The other quarter of funds goes to help increase the number of jail beds.

"Salt Lake County has a shortage of jail beds, and funding is required to reopen a section of the Oxbow Jail, which is one of the two county jails,” Winder Newton added.

That's $6.4 million for 184 more beds at the Oxbow jail. Other funds would go to offset costs at the Metro Jail, after withdrawing state contracts deferred maintenance on the Oxbow Jail, expanding the Metro Jail, and working on programs to help reduce recidivism rates.

During public comment, Woulfe said she thinks that money can be better used elsewhere.

"I think voters were clear in November when they voted down the bond. We don’t want to pay to jail our neighbors. What we need is housing and support services," she said.

That jail bond failed with a 48-52 difference, which is by about 15,000 votes. Council members do agree that this increase is not ideal.

"A sales tax like this, yeah, it’s burdensome, and I apologize, but again, I want a safe community and we are at a point where we have no other choice,” said Council Chair Dea Theodore (R). “If there was another option to pull from for this, we would do, but there is not at this time.”

"I feel like it’s going to hurt the lower class more than anything. There are probably better ways to raise tax money than affecting the lower class like that,” added Montana Klingsporn, who lives in Salt Lake.

The vote passed 7-2. Council members said pressure from the State Legislature to deal with the issue of jail overcrowding and tying that to funding programs is forcing their hand.

Before the vote, Utah Senate leadership said they are working with the county to find middle ground, while this legislation was introduced in the House and is making its way there.

"We want more enforcement," said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, (D-Salt Lake City). "I think part of that homelessness conversation in Salt Lake City, but it also requires that we have, that we're not cutting budgets from the county that needs the money to staff it. I think everybody wants to get us to the same page, which is a safer city, safer community."

The sales tax is slated to go into effect on July 1.