School voucher bill passes in Utah Senate, heads to Gov. Cox

SALT LAKE CITY — The bill that would designate millions of dollars toward school choice for families passed a final vote in the Utah Senate Thursday and is headed to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox.

Following a second day of debate on the floor, House Bill 215 once again passed in the Senate by a 20-to-8 vote.

The referendum-proof and veto-proof bill now goes to Cox, who tells FOX 13 News he will not veto it.

With the passage of the bill, about 5,000 families would receive $8,000 to use for education for their children, including private and homeschool purposes.

The bill would cost tax payers roughly $42 million and in addition, teachers would get a $6,000 raise.

It's been a bill that has been highly debated, with many education groups and teachers saying it takes money away from public education and their salaries should not be tied with it.

Utah Senate Democrats released a statement in response to the passage of the bill, saying in part that they are "extremely disappointed."

“As Democrats, we oppose all efforts to divert taxpayer dollars away from our public school system, our educators, and children," the statement reads. "H.B. 215 fails to support students and weakens public education by redirecting public funds to private institutions without any safeguards, protections against discrimination, and transparency. In an attempt to mitigate these issues, Democrats proposed several common-sense solutions to H.B. 215. Additionally, we will always advocate for salary increases and respect for our teachers who work diligently to enrich and develop the minds of our children. We are extremely disappointed in the policy tactic to entangle teacher salaries with vouchers—two issues that deserve separate consideration and meaningful input from taxpayers, educators, and parents. We will continue to fight for a strong public education system to support all Utahns.”

On the other hand, supporters of the bill say the scholarship program will give students the opportunity to get an education that is best for their specific needs.

"This bill supports education and that means supporting the two most important parts of education," said Rep. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy), referencing the scholarship program and teacher salaries.