Sim Gill, Rosie Rivera lead polling results in closely watched Salt Lake County races

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Many democratic candidates led closely watched Salt Lake County races as more election results were posted early Wednesday morning.

The latest information from the Salt Lake County clerk came in at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday.

TRACK UTAH ELECTION RESULTS

In the Salt Lake County District Attorney race, incumbent Sim Gill led with 58 percent of the vote as of Monday morning. His challenger, republican Danielle Ahn took 42 percent of the vote.

For county sheriff, incumbent Rosie Rivera led with 61 percent while her challenger, republican Nicholas J. Roberts took 39 percent of the vote as of Monday morning.

The race for county clerk also had a democrat leading as of Monday morning. Lannie Chapman took 56 percent of the vote while her challenger, Goud Maragani had 44 percent.

The county clerk race has been closely watched as Sherrie Swensen, who has been in office for more than three decades, announced her retirement.

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election

Another closely monitored race was the Salt Lake County council at-large. Suzanne Harrison, a democrat, is leading that race as of Monday morning with 55 percent. If she wins, the county council would flip to majority democrat.

Richard Snelgrove, the republican incumbent in the county council at-large race took 45 percent of votes.

In the Salt Lake County auditor race, republican Chris Harding leads with 57 percent against David M. Muir who has 43 percent of votes.

For County Council District 1, democrat Arlyn Bradshaw led the vote by a comfortable margin over republican Richard D.M. Barnes.

In County Council District 3, republican incumbent Aimee Winder Newton led her challengers, Ashley R. Liewer and Kerry Soelberg with 55% of the vote.

Sheldon Stewart, running for the County Council District 5 seat ran unopposed and therefore took 100 percent of the vote.

Election officials told FOX 13 News to expect the next release of results from Salt Lake County to drop on Thursday.