State Auditor of Utah says he will not seek re-election in 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — After serving as State Auditor in Utah for more than a decade, John Dougall announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election when he wraps up his third term in January 2025.

In a statement, Dougall said he believes term limits are "critical" for accountability.

"During my 2012 campaign, I was asked what was the ideal tenure for the State Auditor," a statement reads. "I indicated 2 to 3 terms (8 to 12 years). I still believe that today. While I continue to have passion for our mission, I believe in the importance of new perspectives to tackle new problems. Term limits are critical for accountability, whether statutorily- or self-imposed. Now is the time for a new leader to share a vision for a better future."

Dougall has led the Office of the State Auditor since January 2013 and is set to complete his third term on January 5, 2025. The role of State Auditor is elected every four years.

Reflecting on his time in office, Dougall shared some of the accomplishments his office has achieved over the years including upgrading and re-launching Transparent Utah and Project KIDS, "which allows taxpayers and administrators to see where money goes within Utah's system of public education, allowing stakeholders to better determine how well that money was spent."

The Office of the State Auditor conducts a variety of audits including financial, Federal funds compliance, agency and program performance, as well as fraud and compliance. The office also operates a hotline for Utahns to report suspected financial issues among other responsibilities.