State senator suspended from Democratic-sponsored events after sexual harassment allegations by intern

SALT LAKE CITY — A former intern for Utah State Senator Gene Davis who went on to work as a paid staffer on his primary campaign claims she was sexually harrassed by him, and took to social media to share her story.

After the post was published on Instagram on Wednesday, Senator Davis was temporarily suspended from all Salt Lake County Democratic Party events, committees, and party-related activity.

In the young woman's post, she says that she had heard of past allegations from other former staffers against Senator Davis, but talked herself out of concerns for the opportunity to work at the Capitol.

"I feel like my experience at the Utah Capitol was stolen away from me," she wrote in her post.

"I did not deserve this. This should've never happened to me."

In her instragram post, she also claimed he often invaded physical boundaries, putting his arm around her waist and playing with her toes.

She says once she was on the campaign team, she was working with him when he asked to wipe dirt off her behind.

She said she forcefully told him no twice, but he did it anyway.

She claims she was in shock and reported it to the campaign manager.

The young woman also expressed anger at the Utah Democratic Party for not protecting women better and not investigating sexual misconduct claims thoroughly.

Salt Lake County Democratic Party Chair Eva Lopez released this statement in response to the allegations:

The Salt Lake County Democratic Party does not tolerate any impermissible behavior, sexual misconduct of any nature, physical or verbal violence, and all violations that perpetuate unsafe environments. No one should be fearful to participate in our Party, especially to be an intern to a long-standing Senator.

A spokesperson for the Utah Democratic Party also sent a statement to FOX 13 News saying, in part, that "the party takes claims of sexual harassment very seriously."

They also stated that they have not “received any official complaints in regards to the individual in question."

In a statement, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said he learned of the online allegations Wednesday, that they were being taken seriously, and that they were looking into it.

Chairman Lopez said of the post, "My initial reaction was disgust, it’s stomach pain. Honestly it’s empathy as someone who also has been in a similar situation.

"Sadly it’s a situation all too common in campaign world, in the political world."

