The left is out to ‘devalue’ womanhood and manhood and destroy kids, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens says

WASHINGTON — From the “devaluing” of family and the loss of God in America to the recent death of talk show host Rush Limbaugh, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens covered a full slate of talking points Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference that took place in Orlando, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“When you take God out of the equation,” the Utah Republican said during a morning panel discussion, “destruction is what is left.”

Owens was joined by Morgan Zegers, Young Americans Against Socialism; Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and talk show host; and Jack Brewer, a former NFL player and a White House appointee during the Trump administration.

Moderator Mary Vought, executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund, said the theme of the discussion was “How the Left Hates the Nuclear Family.” But during the conversation, Owens had a lot to say about a wide range of other topics.

