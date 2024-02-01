Thou shall not pass; proposed Ten Commandments bill gutted in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have required all Utah public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments has been gutted even before it received a hearing in the legislature.

The bill authored by Logan representative Mike Peterson had originally called for biblical scripture to be displayed in state classrooms through a poster or framed copy.

However, Peterson has now changed his own bill, scraping the Ten Commandments requirement entirely, but saying the scripture and the Magna Carta can be discussed inside classrooms, alongside the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and famous court rulings.

The bill, which has been assigned to the House Business and Labor Committee, has yet to be granted a hearing and it may face pushback over separation of church and state considerations.