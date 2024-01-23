Transgender bathroom bill advances another step in legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — The bill limiting public restroom access for transgender people has cleared another vote as it makes its way through the current Utah legislative session.

On Monday, the Senate Business and Labor Committee voted 5-3 to advance the House Bill 257 which limits public restroom and locker room access to sex designated at birth, unless someone has fully transitioned.

The bill, which passed in the House on Friday, would also create more unisex facilities, although critics say it discriminates and could be the subject of a lawsuit.

After passing through committee, the bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.