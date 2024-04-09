University of Utah students protest anti-trans speaker on campus

SALT LAKE CITY — Political writer Michael Knowles spoke at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work Monday night to the excitement of some students but to the outrage of others.

Knowles has publicly called for the “Eradication” of “transgenderism.” His appearance Monday night was titled “No child is in the wrong body.”

While a long line of students snaked around the building, anxiously waiting to get inside, another crowd of students formed, rallying against what Knowles would be speaking about.

“I was interested in the dialect and seeing, like, what the extremes kind of were,” said Alex Wendel. “I wanted to see what he had to say.”

“Anti-trans and anti-queer rhetoric is not welcome on our campus,” said Ellie Estrada. “Our campus is not a home for this kind of rhetoric.”

The U’s ‘Young Americans for Freedom’ chapter invited Knowles to speak; the event was not put on by the University.