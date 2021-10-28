Utah considering bid for 2024 Republican National Convention

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may end up at the center of the political universe in 2024 if certain officials get their way.

FOX 13 has learned that Salt Lake City is considering a bid to host the next Republican National Convention. If successful, it would mark the state's first opportunity to host the event in which the party's nominee for president is chosen.

Representatives from Visit Salt Lake and the Utah Republican Party recently met in Washington with the party's national committee to get more information on a possible bid.

Despite the discussions, no decision has been made on whether to submit a formal bid.

Salt Lake City joins a number of cities interested in hosting the convention. Politicians in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio have all reportedly expressed a desire to bring the event to their cities.