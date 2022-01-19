Utah could tax electric vehicle drivers for using the state's roads

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill has been introduced in the Utah legislature to tax electric vehicles for their use of the state's roads.

Here’s the issue: the gas tax pays for road repairs. Electric vehicles don’t use gas, but they use the roads.

The legislature does want more people to drive electric vehicles. So lawmakers are moving forward with what’s called “road user mileage fees.”

Bountiful Representative Ray Ward filed a bill Tuesday to charge half a cent per mile initially, and later going up to a penny a mile.

The tax would have a cap on how much the state charges and people would be able to pre-pay when they register their electric vehicle.