Utah County clerk candidate says tax dollars shouldn’t be spent on monkeypox vaccine

Rick Bowmer/AP
People carry a large gay pride flag during the Salt Lake Citys annual gay pride parade Sunday, June 8, 2014, in Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Aaron Davidson, the Republican nominee for Utah County clerk, suggested that the county should not be spending tax dollars on the monkeypox vaccine because it would benefit gay men.

He also falsely claimed that the coronavirus vaccine was killing young athletes and suggested those who take the monkeypox vaccine were human subjects of a biomedical experiment.

The GOP candidate made those comments during the Sept. 14 Utah County Commission hearing on federal regulations surrounding the availability and distribution of the monkeypox vaccine. The county gets the vaccines free from the federal government, and they must waive any administration charges that typically accompany other vaccines.

During the public comment period of the mid-September meeting, Davidson urged commissioners to reject the agreement.

To read more, visit sltrib.com.

