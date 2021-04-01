Utah Democratic Party issues apology for its handling of sexual harassment complaints 4 years ago

SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of a scandal that led to the resignation of the Salt Lake County Republican Party chairman last weekend, the Utah Democratic Party is looking inward.

It issued a statement Thursday apologizing for the handling of complaints made four years ago against Rob Miller, then a candidate for party chair who was accused of kissing and hugging women without consent, stroking their hair without permission, pulling down his pants to show religious undergarments and turning a supposed job interview into an invitation to date him.

Miller, who denied the allegations and called them a false, last-minute “political ploy” by women who wanted to elect a female leader at the 2017 Utah Democratic Convention, dropped out of the race shortly afterward and left the party.

No action has ever been taken on the complaints against him.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.