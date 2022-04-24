Utah Democratic Party votes to not nominate own Senate candidate, but back McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY — History was made Saturday at the Utah Democratic Party Convention.

The Democrats chose not to nominate a candidate for U.S. Senate from their own party. Instead, they chose to join independent candidate Evan McMullin's coalition to challenge incumbent Sen. Mike Lee.

"I feel good. I feel like most Utahns are ready to make a change," McMullin said. "I know we have far more in common than in difference."

The decision wasn’t an easy one.

"It was loud and unpredictable, but I do think this process was important for our party," said Kael Weston, who was running as a Democrat.

Some delegates had concerns with McMullin.

"I’ve noticed that depending on who he talks to, he’s either the most liberal person I’ve ever met, or he’s the most right-wing conservative person I’ve ever met," said Dallas Guymon. "So where does he stand on the issues?"

But others say it’s a welcome change.

"We’ve just got to continue to build this coalition of Utahns," McMullin said.