Utah governor says anti-porn bill has needed message, despite worries

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says a bill that would mandate pornography filters on every device sold in the state would send an important message about keeping explicit online content away from kids.

Cox didn’t say whether he would sign the bill at a Thursday news conference on PBS-Utah. But did say he wasn’t overly worried about constitutional concerns swirling around the proposal because it would not immediately go into effect.

The bill specifies it will only be enforced if five other states also enact similar laws, a provision added to address concerns that it would be logistically difficult to implement.

Cox has until March 25 to sign or veto bills.

