Utah House considering resolution in support of Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives is considering a resolution in support of Israel during an extraordinary session Wednesday.

The resolution condemns the Hamas attacks and says Utah remains steadfastly in support of Israel, its people, and urges the U.S. and foreign countries to do the same.

The sponsor of the resolution, Rep. Jason Kyle (R-Huntsville), says he wants to show solidarity.

"I think it’s important that we remember what happened a little bit over a month ago when evil showed its face and a terrorist organization came and did unspeakable atrocities to a historically persecuted people in the community," said Kyle.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Utah Muslim Civic League is critical of the action.

"To stand in support of one community and not bring in the other that is also suffering at a disproportionate level is pitting these two communities against each other," said Luna Banuri withe Utah Muslic Civic League. "The rise in hate in Utah is at unparalleled levels and we need to be having a common voice instead of standing on one side."