Utah House of Representatives begins effort to take action against Natalie Cline

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives on Friday introduced a resolution to begin address actions of Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline.

"This is the responsibility of the legislature," Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, said asking the House to open a resolution.

It was unanimous.

Cline, an outspoken social conservative, has faced a storm of criticism for some of her social media posts over the years. But it reached a peak earlier this week when she posted a teenage girl's picture on Facebook, insinuating the student athlete is transgender. She is not. Cline took down the post as political leaders across the aisle on Utah's Capitol Hill condemned her actions and called for her to resign.

LGBTQ+ rights groups have said recent bills in the Utah legislature targeting transgender people have led to an environment where insinuating that someone is transgender can now be used as a culture war weapon.

Under Utah law, Cline cannot be recalled and the state board of education said it does not have the ability to oust her. However, the majority and minority caucuses in the House and Senate were consulting with legal counsel on Thursday, looking into whether they could launch ethics investigations or impeachment proceedings as she is an elected state official.

On Thursday, FOX 13 News reported that Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson had donated money to Cline's intraparty challenger in the race for Utah State School Board, Amanda Bollinger.

