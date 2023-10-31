Utah lawmaker, who served jail time for trespassing on federal land, running for governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman of Blanding wants the State's top job.

Lyman announced his candidacy for governor Monday in a YouTube video.

Lyman spent 10 days in jail after he led a protest against the Bureau of Land Management in Recapture Canyon in 2014.

A county road had been closed, but Lyman claimed it was not trespassing to be on the road. He was eventually found guilty of a misdemeanor.

He says events like that are behind his desire to be governor.

"The biggest thing that I've observed is some collusion between agencies that are supposed to be looking out for the people's rights, and environmentalist groups and other special interest groups and global elites that are damaging Utah," Lyman said. "I'd love to see leadership that would stand up to that rather than perpetuate or go along with it."