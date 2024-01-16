Utah lawmakers working on legislation to crack down on road rage

SALT LAKE CITY —Utah lawmakers are working on legislation to crack down on road rage.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says they saw an 11% increase in aggressive, road rage-related crashes from 2022 to 2023, statewide.

Rep. Paul Cutler (R-Centerville) is sponsoring House Bill 30, which was first introduced in November.

The bill, Cutler says, would define what road rage is and give both officers and prosecutors some additional tools to go after those who are the most egregious offenders.

"If the officers wanted to charge a Class-B reckless driving, but they could show that there was intent to escalate and intimidate the other driver, then they could make that a Class-A offense which carries a larger fine and potentially some additional penalties along with that," said Cutler.

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, is serving as the floor sponsor of the bill. Rep. Andrew Stoddard, R-Sandy, is a co-sponsor and Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, has asked to be a co-sponsor as well.

Cutler says if a perpetrator is found guilty of road rage multiple times, this legislation would allow a judge to take away the person's license faster.

It would also allow troopers to impound a vehicle in certain road rage incidents.

After first introducing the bill last year, he says a few tweaks have been made.

"Department of Public Safety has just announced that they're launching a road rage campaign," said Cutler. "So we're going make an effort to take the money that will be collected from extra fines for these additional enhanced penalties and put that towards an additional education effort to enhance the education fund."

"It's important that we do what we can to improve safety for pedestrians, for drivers, for everyone out there," he added.

Tristin Grissinger works in Grantsville for Elevated Service and Supply.

"I have been in a hit and run before, but ... it was never road rage," said Grissinger.

That was until last Tuesday afternoon, when he says he was driving his work truck, a silver Ford Ranger on I-80, near Bangerter Highway.

"I seen a white truck behind me, and he was tailgating me really hard," said Grissinger. "When I was merging over into lane number two, he hit me in the back and then when I was in lane number two, he hit me in the back again and then I was going to get over into lane number three and he sideswiped me."

Luckily, Grissinger wasn't hurt in the incident. He pulled over and called police.

"I'm just scared the whole entire time, not really sure what to do," said Grissinger.

On Monday, Grissinger showed FOX 13 News the damage to his work truck.

"He hit here once and my car bounced away a little bit, he hit the driver side door next and that totally messed up the whole driver door," said Grissinger.

FOX 13 News spoke with the Utah Highway Patrol on Monday, who responded to the incident. They said they've had a few tips pertaining to the vehicle, described as a white Dodge RAM pickup truck in the police report. However, they have not been able to locate the driver of that vehicle at this time.

If you have any information about the driver or the vehicle in this incident, Utah Highway Patrol is urging you to contact them at 801-887-3800.