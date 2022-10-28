Utah leaders respond after husband of Nancy Pelosi attacked in home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders responded after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his own home in San Fransisco Friday morning.

A spokesperson said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The assailant was taken into custody following the attack. David Depape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, burglary, and elder abuse among other charges.

Following the national headlines, Utah leaders offered their thoughts and prayers to the Pelosi family.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the attack "absolutely horrible."

"This is absolutely horrible," Cox said. "As threats to public officials and their families escalate, we as a society must work harder to lower the temperature and protect those that serve."

Sen. Mike Lee also took to Twitter, saying violence was "never to be tolerated."

"Sharon and I are praying for the well-being of Mr. Pelosi. Violence is never to be tolerated," he wrote.

Rep. Burgess Owens said in part that he wishes Pelosi a speedy recovery.

"I'm praying for Speaker Pelosi’s husband, Paul, an wishing him a speedy recovery from this horrific attack," Owens wrote on Twitter. "Violence is never acceptable, and the criminal responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."