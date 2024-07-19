Utah Republicans, Democrats react as RNC comes to a close

SALT LAKE CITY — The Republican National Convention wrapped up in Milwaukee Thursday night.

Former President Donald Trump took to the stage on the final night of the convention.

In the crowd tonight, 140 delegates from Utah.

FOX 13 News spoke with Kim DelGrosso, one of Utah's delegates while she was on the convention floor.

"It is so incredible here, it is the most amazing place I have ever been, the patriotism is beyond and everyone has such hope, said DelGrosso.

DelGrosso used her phone as she walked the convention floor showing the atmosphere during the final night of the convention. That included showing the area designated for the Utah Delegates that spent the last four days in Milwaukee.

"We have people from all walks of life being represented and it's a chance for people from every walk of life to know that the Republican Party is fighting for their future, fighting for their opportunities, so, that's been exciting to see such a unifying message," said Robert Axson, Utah Republican Party Chairman.

FOX 13 News also spoke with Thom DeSirant, the Executive Director of the Utah Democratic Party.

"We don't really have a United Republican Party, there is a United Trump Party and everyone else that they don't accept, I am concerned about that. I'm concerned for the sake of our country," said DeSirant.

DeSirant says he watched quite a bit of the Republican National Convention. He says he was a little disappointed in what he called lackluster speeches over the last four days.

FOX 13 News asked DeSirant about the concerns building about President Joe Biden's future. He said only the President can decide if he is going to continue to run and be the nominee for the Democratic Party.

"I can say that Joe Biden has been the best and the most consequential and most effective president that I've had in my lifetime, that we've had in the entire post-FDR twentieth century as well. I think that we need to trust, Joe Biden to do the right thing," said DeSirant.

DeSirant says he will be in attendance for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. The DNC will take place through August 19-22.