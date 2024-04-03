Utah schools work to rid DEI from curriculum ahead of fast-approaching deadline

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Universities across Utah are working hard after recently passed legislation requiring schools to change how they provide services to students, without using the words Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The July 1 deadline is fast approaching and schools are attempting to assure employees as well as students.

"I think originally there was some angst and some nervousness by employees who work in our inclusion and belonging areas about how it will impact them and how things will be different, but the process that we are using, I think, is going to be a really good one," explained Del Beatty, Vice President of Student Affairs at Utah Tech University.

Beatty added that Utah Tech has a working committee of about 7-8 people, including faculty members and students, to determine the right steps forward.

"We're in the process now with that committee, reviewing the legislation in depth and really making sure that we're compliant," he said, "and we will take the recommendations from that committee. I like the way its playing out on our campus as far as our response to it."

While Utah Tech spoke openly about their process to adjust to the new law, the University of Utah, Weber State University, Utah Valley University and Southern Utah University chose not to speak about their efforts figuring out what their DEI measures will look like.

"It is new, but its doable for sure," said Beatty. "Absolutely were going to comply and I think everybody's intent is to not harm the students, not lay people off of their jobs, but to more expand the vision and expand the services, not constrict, making all services available to more students."

The change is more than just names and titles.

"It's been the hardest because there was some fear on the part of the students about will [they] not qualify for these scholarships any more because, for example, if a specific scholarship was coming from a private donor and the donor was specifically saying 'I want my scholarship money to go to X,' it could be to single moms, to women, a first generation Hispanic student, or whatever, so we're having to work through that as well," Beatty explained.

As Utah Tech works through the changes, Beatty says the school is keeping the best interests of students at the forefront.

"As we read through the legislation, in many ways, it can be reassuring," he said, "because we want to provide services to all students, which we do, and so its forcing each institution, including us, to really examine and look at what are the best practices to meet the needs of all students."