Utah will be 'overprepared' should protests break out, Governor Cox promises

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox expressed his support Tuesday for President Donald Trump's controversial efforts to quell the ongoing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, and promised that Utah would be "overprepared" should disturbances occur in the state.

"I want Utah to be the worst possible place to riot," Cox said during his monthly news conference. "The minute you start to spray paint the Capitol, the second you start, you implement violence or property destruction, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable."

The governor went on to say that Utah is a "great place to protest," but went on to warn those who choose to participate with violence to "go to California."

California has filed a lawsuit over Trump's deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to the area, claiming they were not needed or requested, something Cox disputes despite the protests being confined to a small area of the city and no serious injuries being reported.

"I think they probably do need it," said Cox. "Again, I've seen the videos, the damage that is being done is unconscionable, and we just, we can't have that in a civil society."

One thing Cox admitted to not necessarily being happy about was the federal government's constitutional right to call up Guard troops from U.S. states.

"...as a states' rights person, I don't love that. I wish the Constitution didn't say that, and I wish that the federal law doesn't say that, but it does say that."

Despite his objections to what is happening in California, Cox said he welcomes protest, including the several anti-Trump protests planned for Utah this weekend.

"I think that's wonderful," he said. "That's also part of the Constitution, the ability for people to show up and express their views and do so publicly."