Utahns hold their breath over Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade this week

SALT LAKE CITY — This is a highly-anticipated week across the country as the nation waits for the Supreme Court’s decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The justices’ opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization could be released on their scheduled opinion days: Monday, June 13, or Wednesday, June 15. This means Utah could be only a matter of days away from disallowing abortions.

“It’s here. It’s breathtaking in so many ways. It’s here,” said Gayle Ruzicka, president of Utah Eagle Forum. “I hoped that I was going to live long enough to see it happen. It looks like I will.”

“These are my rights that are up in the air,” said Eve Thompson-Brown, founding organizer of the Utah Coalition of Leftists. “This I my body, my autonomy over my body, my right to health care.”

Utah is one of 13 states with a trigger law attached to Roe v. Wade.

At the Utah State Capitol, the Utah Coalition of Leftists hosted an abortion-rights protest Sunday afternoon.

“I think it’s really sad that all of the work that everyone has done over decades can just be taken just like that,” said Macy Wood. “It’s like it meant nothing. But we’re just going to keep fighting until they hear our voices.”

Meanwhile, Ruzicka said she’s feeling confident and hopeful.

“The excitement of waiting is part of it, you know?” she said. “Maybe it will be tomorrow. And if not, maybe it’ll be Wednesday.”

For the last 50 years, Ruzicka has been involved and up at the state legislature advocating for anti-abortion issues with the Utah Eagle Forum. She played a role in pushing for the trigger law that passed in 2020.

“It’s such a blessing and almost in some ways a miracle because two years ago, three years ago, we passed that bill. We didn’t know that this was so close,” she said.

Protesters argue that the trigger law will only stop abortions that are accessible and safe.

“Honestly, I’m kind of scared,” said Lainey Zilka. “All my rights could be taken away from me tomorrow. That’s just terrifying to think about.”

If the Supreme Court does not share their opinion this week, they are expected to by the end of the month.