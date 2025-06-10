Utah's alcohol control authority director to step down for private sector job

SALT LAKE CITY — Tiffany Clason, the head of Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, will step down at the end of this month, the agency confirmed to FOX 13 News.

Clason, who was first confirmed to the post in 2021, announced to DABS staffers that she would be taking a job in the private sector.

"Tiffany’s five years leading the DABS is marked with unprecedented advancements where she oversaw improvements to the department’s technology infrastructure, bridge-building with industry and community partners, and a robust cultural shift towards better service," the agency said in a statement.

Clason's tenure includes some big shifts for an agency that controls the sale and supply of alcohol. She streamlined and modernized a lot of the processes (including introducing electronic applications for licenses and digital payment systems), allowed for cold beer to be sold in state-run liquor stores and changed the agency's name from the "Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control" to the "Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services" to emphasize a "service-first approach" in the agency's mission.