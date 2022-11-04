Voter guide for the 2022 Utah general election

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2022 Utah general election is coming up and FOX 13 News wants voters to be prepared with key dates and other helpful information as Utahns cast their ballots.

The general election is on Tuesday, November 8. While the voter registration deadline was on October 28, voters can register at an early voting location or at a polling location on election day.

If you are going to register to vote on election day, you must bring two forms of ID.

All registered voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. You can track your mail or provisional ballot in Utah by clicking here.

Polling locations are open until 8 p.m. on election day, however, if you are in line at the polling location by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Find a polling location near you.

If you have questions about voter registration or voting specifics, contact your county clerk. A list of phone numbers and emails for county clerks across Utah can be found here.

To find specifics on candidates and issues on your ballot, click here to enter your address and be taken to a voter-specific guide.