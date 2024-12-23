Who are the prisoners that President Biden commuted the sentences of?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that he would be commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row. That essentially converts their punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before the President leaves office.

The move spares the lives of people convicted in killings, including the slayings of police and military officers, people on federal land and those involved in deadly bank robberies or drug deals, as well as the killings of guards or prisoners in federal facilities.

The commutations bring about it many questions including, who are the people no longer on death row, and who is left awaiting the death penalty? Using the Death Penalty Information Center we can find more information about the inmates impacted.

Who had their sentences commuted?

Shannon Agofsky was sentenced in 2004 for the killing of a prisoner in a federal prison.

Billie Jerome Allen was sentenced in 1998 for his involvement in an armed bank robbery during which a bank guard was killed.

Marcivicci Aquilia Barnette was sentenced in 1998 for the killing of his ex-girlfriend as well as another man during a carjacking.

Brandon Basham was sentenced in 2004 for the kidnapping and death of a woman following an escape from prison.

Anthony Battle was sentenced in 1997 for the killing of a prison guard.

Jason Meier Brown was sentenced in 2003 for the fatal stabbing of a postal worker.

Carlos Caro was sentenced in 2007 for the killing of a prisoner in federal prison.

Wesley Coonce was sentenced in 2014 for the killing of a fellow prisoner in the mental health unit of a federal prison.

Brandon Council was sentenced in 2019 for the killing of two bank employees during the course of a bank robbery.

Christopher Cramer was sentenced in 2018 for the killing of a fellow prisoner.

Len Davis was a police officer convicted in 2005 for ordering the killing of a witness for an internal affairs investigation into a police misconduct complaint against him.

Joseph Ebron was convicted in 2009 for the killing of a prisoner in a federal prison.

Ricky Fackrell was convicted in 2018 for the killing of a fellow prisoner in a federal prison.

Edward Fields was convicted in 2005 for the fatal shootings of two campers on federal land.

Chardrick Fulks was convicted in 2004 for the kidnapping and death of a woman following an escape from prison.

Marvin Gabrion was convicted in 2002 for the death of a woman on federal land.

Edgar Garcia was convicted in 2010 for the fatal stabbing of a fellow prisoner while incarcerated in federal prison.

Thomas Hager was convicted in 2007 for a drug-related killing.

Charles Hall was convicted in 2014 for the death of a fellow prisoner in the mental health unit of a federal prison.

Norris Holding was convicted in 1998 for the fatal shooting of a security guard during a bank robbery.

Richard Allen Jackson was convicted in 2001 for the fatal shooting of a woman while on federal property in North Carolina.

Jurijus Kadamovas was convicted in 2007 for his involvement in the killings and kidnappings-for-ransom of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

Daryl Lawrence was convicted in 2006 for the fatal shooting of a special-duty police officer during an attempted bank robbery.

Iouri Mikhel was convicted in 2007 for his involvement in the killings and kidnappings-for-ransom of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

Ronald Mikos was convicted in 2005 for the killing of a federal grand jury witness in a Medicare fraud investigation.

James H. Roane Junior was convicted in 1993 for his participation in a series of drug-related killings.

Julius Robinson was convicted in 2002 for the killing of two men in drug-related incidents in Ft. Worth.

David Runyon was convicted in 2009 for his involvement in the death of a Naval officer in a murder-for-hire plot in Newport News.

Ricordo Sanchez Junior was convicted in 2009 for involvement in the drug-related killing of a family, including two children.

Thomas Sanders was convicted in 2014 for the kidnapping resulting in death of a 12-year-old girl.

Kaboni Savage was convicted in 2013 for his involvement in the killings of 12 people in connection with a drug enterprise.

Mark Snarr was convicted in 2010 for the fatal stabbing of a fellow prisoner while incarcerated in a federal prison.

Rejon Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the carjacking, kidnapping, and death of a restaurant owner.

Richard Tipton was convicted in 1993 for his participation in a series of drug-related killings.

Jorge Torrez was an ex-marine convicted in 2014 for killing of a fellow service member.

Daniel Troya was convicted in 2009 for involvement in the drug-related killings of a family, including two children.

Alejandro Umana was convicted in 2010 for the fatal shooting of two brothers in a North Carolina restaurant.

Who didn't have their sentences commuted?

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 for offenses committed in the Boston Marathon bombing and sentenced to death for two of the victims killed.

Dylann Roof was convicted in 2017 for the fatal shooting of nine parishioners in a South Carolina church.

Robert Bowers was convicted in 2023 for the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Why the commutations now?

In a statement released alongside the announcement for the commutations President Biden wrote, "Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss. But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice president, and now president, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

The Biden Administration in 2021 announced a moratorium on federal capital punishment to study the protocols used, however, the President had in the past promised to go further on the issue including ending federal executions without the caveats for terrorism and hate-motivated mass killings.