Wildlife advocacy groups sue State of Utah over cougar hunting law

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife organizations are suing the state of Utah over concern for the state’s mountain lion population.

The Western Wildlife Conservancy and the Mountain Lion Foundation filed the lawsuit specifically referencing a new law regarding cougar hunting.

This spring, legislators passed House Bill 469, which removed most of the red tape for hunting a mountain lion in the state of Utah.

“Basically says anybody with a standard hunting license can hut mountain lions year-round without a special permit,” explained Kirk Robinson, executive director of the Western Wildlife Conservancy.

Robinson fears a drop in mountain lion numbers will not only hurt the animals but the ecosystem and nearby communities.

Last Tuesday, police shot and killed a year-old mountain lion caught eating a Herriman farmer’s sheep. Robinson believes that could continue taking place if the animals aren’t protected.

“By analogy, if there were no adults at a party you could expect the juveniles to go wild,” he said.

He claims the new hunting law contradicts the Utah constitution’s Right to Hunt and Fish Act which should “provide reasonable regulation of hunting and fishing activities.”

Due to ongoing litigation, the Division of Wildlife Resources could not speak on the lawsuit itself, but sent FOX 13 News a statement explaining how they’ve adjusted to the changes:

“When HB0469 went into effect May 3, our division worked to update our regulations and management to be in accordance with this new law. Cougars are still classified as protected wildlife in Utah and require a hunting or combination license to hunt. Any harvested cougars are required to be checked in to a DWR office or to a DWR employee within 48 hours of harvest. Our biologists are monitoring harvest rates under the new regulations to determine the effects of this new hunting strategy. If it is determined that additional regulations are needed, those recommendations would be proposed and would be open to public comment.”

FOX 13 News reached out to the HB 469 sponsor Rep. Casey Snider and amendment sponsor state Senator Scott Sandall for comment. Sandall decline and Snider has not yet sent a statement.

“The law, HB 469, needs to be amended or repealed,” said Robinson. “They’ll find that out.”