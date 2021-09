MIDWAY, Utah — This Labor Day weekend, dozens of sheepdogs and their handlers from around the United States and Canada competed head-to-head in the Soldier Hollow Classic in Summit County.

In the video above, FOX 13 News photojournalist Eric Brown shows us why this competition featuring man and man's best friend means so much.

The Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship has been going on in Midway since 2003.

To learn more about it, visit soldierhollowclassic.com.