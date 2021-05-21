All-special needs cast hits the stage for 'Peter Pan'

DRAPER, Utah — An amazing group of performers is set to put on an amazing show at the Draper Historic Theater.

The all-special needs cast of "Peter Pan" will take the stage Friday night, with performances continuing Saturday and Monday.

Local junior high and middle school students are producing the play, and tickets can be purchased for all performances HERE.

FOX 13 photojournalist Pete DeLuca received a special preview during dress rehearsal where the cast is feeling Positively Utah.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to help the group with its production.