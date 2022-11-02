Beloved West Jordan toy maker retiring after donating more than 1 million toys

WEST JORDAN, Utah — After more than two decades, the man who may be Utah’s most beloved toymaker is stepping away.

In 1996 Alton Thacker began constructing wooden toy cars for children around the world after he and his wife Cheryl took a trip to Mexico.

“The kids had nothing,” he recalled.

Alton’s visit to the LDS Humanitarian Center in Utah confirmed the need.

That’s when this retired barber went to work and created Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids.

One car turned into 100, then 1,000 and many, many more.

“Last year, right after the pandemic we gave away 124,000 toys,” Thacker said with a smile.

He estimates since 1996, the foundation has produced 1.5 million toy cars for children around the world.

Over the years, Thacker has recruited a small army of volunteers of all ages to help cut the wood, assemble the wheels, and paint the signature faces on the toys.

“I swore when I retired I would not watch daytime tv,” said volunteer Charles Despain.

Now, Charles operates a saw and assembles the wheel structure on the cars.

Alton has a tried and true method for recruiting volunteers – he asks them to give a toy to a child if they have any doubts about making a commitment.

“When you give a little person a toy and their eyes get big and the want is there, all of the sudden everybody wants to make toys because they can give them away,” he said.

But after so many smiles, Alton is stepping away from the toy factory.

“It’s time. It’s time,” he said.

The leadership reigns of Tiny Tim’s Foundation are being passed to the Thackers’ children and grandchildren.

The foundation will continue to make toys and they will roll into the hands of children with their signature message.

“My conclusion is if you want to be happy you do something for someone else,” Thacker said. “It’s such a simple thing, but people are so happy when they do something for someone else.“

A retirement party will be held for Alton and Cheryl Thacker at the toy factory in West Jordan on Saturday, November 5 from 10 AM until noon. All members of the public are invited to attend.