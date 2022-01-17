Betty White's 100th birthday bolsters animal welfare groups

Betty White may be gone, but her memory carries on among adoring fans.

To commemorate what would've been her 100th birthday on Monday, people across the country are donating to animal rescues and shelters in the late actress' name through the viral #bettywhitechallenge campaign.

People are encouraged to donate $5 to an animal welfare group that they'd like to support.

Salt Lake County Animal Services in Utah is one of many that are getting attention through this.

"Her name has so much power, and we really appreciate people wanting to honor her this way," said Callista Pearson, communications manager for Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Just like many industries during the pandemic, they're facing a staffing shortage. Over the last year, they've taken in more stray dogs and cats than they can handle.

Pearson said this has contributed to the wear and tear on their facilities, specifically their cat colony rooms.

They're possibly looking to invest the money they received from the #bettywhitechallenge into one of the rooms. They'd need around $2,500 to make the improvements needed, and would then affectionately name it the "Betty White Lounge."