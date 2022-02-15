Brigham City woman shares Valentine's Day love with strangers to honor late husband

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Valentine’s Day can be quite depressing for people who may not have a lot of love and support in their life, but a Brigham City woman is making sure people feel loved this holiday.

In less than an hour, Mandy Harrison passed out 80 roses to complete strangers while they were grocery shopping at Smith’s.

The roses have a note attached that say, “You are loved.”

Mandy did it to honor her late husband, who she lost in 2014 after he took his own life.

“I just wanted to remember him on this Valentine’s Day and let him know I still love him very much, and let everyone know I love them and everyone is loved,” said Mandy Harrison.

Every year, she has done something to honor her husband. For many years, she’s bought meals for truck drivers anonymously since her husband was a trucker. But this year she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and to tell people face to face that they are cared for.

She tested the waters by leaving one of these roses for her DoorDash driver. Harrison got a message back from her dasher on the app.

“She had just said that its exactly what she needed to hear that day and so I know that people just need to know that they’re loved,” said Harrison.

Something she wishes more people could hear.

“If it wasn’t for my family and friends, I don’t think I’d be here today myself," Harrison said. "So thanks to my family and friends for always loving me and supporting me through these hard times."

Mandy knows too often these are silent battles. That’s why she encourages anyone feeling helpless to know they don’t have to be alone.

“It feels wonderful, I think people made my day more than I made theirs. You never know what kind of difference you can make just by telling someone you love them,” said Harrison.

Mandy says when her husband took his own life, she was in complete shock. The warning signs are different for everybodym but she encourages those who are struggling to speak up.

“Those that are struggling, reach out to people, because life is precious,” said Harrison.

If you or someone you know has a mental illness, is struggling emotionally, or has concerns about their mental health, there are ways to get help. You can always call 1-800-273-talk or text “hello” to 741741